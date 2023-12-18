Volunteers deliver holiday gifts at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 25, 2023. Over 140 volunteers and their families helped deliver holiday gifts to over 1,600 single, unaccompanied Airmen stationed at Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 20:28
|Photo ID:
|8181378
|VIRIN:
|231222-F-IK699-1015
|Resolution:
|4348x3106
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Sock Drop ’23: Kadena NCOs, SNCOs deliver gifts on Christmas, by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT