    Operation Sock Drop ’23: Kadena NCOs, SNCOs deliver gifts on Christmas

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Croft, 18th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment non-commissioned officer in charge, delivers holiday gifts at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 25, 2023. Kadena NCOs and senior NCOs delivered over 1,600 holiday gifts early Christmas morning, exercising their goal to give holiday cheer to single, unaccompanied Airmen stationed overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 20:28
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Operation Sock Drop ’23: Kadena NCOs, SNCOs deliver gifts on Christmas, by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena Air Base

    NCO
    18th Wing
    holiday
    SNCO
    Kadena AB

