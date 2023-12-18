Operation Sock Drop ’23: Kadena NCOs, SNCOs deliver gifts on Christmas

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Croft, 18th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment non-commissioned officer in charge, delivers holiday gifts at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 25, 2023. Kadena NCOs and senior NCOs delivered over 1,600 holiday gifts early Christmas morning, exercising their goal to give holiday cheer to single, unaccompanied Airmen stationed overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)

