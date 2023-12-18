U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Trevor Dunning, a Machinery Technician, STA Manistee, and an environmental inspector stand back deck of the 45’ RBM next to the M/V Manitowoc, Aug 3, 2023. The crew worked with the freighter to identify impacted zone and investigate assistance required. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Date Posted: 12.26.2023 16:54 Photo ID: 8181308 VIRIN: 230803-G-G0109-1011 Resolution: 4012x3009 Size: 2.62 MB Location: MANISTEE, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230803-G-G0109-1011 [Image 5 of 5], by SN Christine Bills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.