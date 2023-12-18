U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Trevor Dunning, a Machinery Technician, STA Manistee, and an environmental inspector stand back deck of the 45’ RBM next to the M/V Manitowoc, Aug 3, 2023. The crew worked with the freighter to identify impacted zone and investigate assistance required. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 16:54
|Photo ID:
|8181308
|VIRIN:
|230803-G-G0109-1011
|Resolution:
|4012x3009
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|MANISTEE, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 230803-G-G0109-1011 [Image 5 of 5], by SN Christine Bills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT