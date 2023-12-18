Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MANISTEE, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Armstrong, a Maritime Enforcement Specialist, STA Manistee, stands on the back deck of the 45' RBM as they approach a freighter spilling diesel fuel Aug. 3, 2023, Lake Michigan. The crew worked with the freighter to identify impacted zone and investigate assistance required. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 16:54
    VIRIN: 230803-G-G0109-1009
    Location: MANISTEE, MI, US
