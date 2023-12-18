230803-G-G0109-1004

The Motor Vessel Manitowoc suffers a marine casualty and spills diesel fuel into Lake Michigan, Aug. 3, 2023. The crew worked with the freighter to identify impacted zone and investigate assistance required. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)

