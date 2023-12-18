230803-G-G0109-1003

U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Forest Allen, Sector Lake Michigan, stands on the back deck of the 45’ RBM looking at the M/V Manitowoc, a freighter spilling diesel fuel Aug 3, 2023, Lake Michigan. The crew worked with the freighter to identify impacted zone and investigate assistance required. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)

Date Taken: 08.03.2023
Location: MANISTEE, MI, US