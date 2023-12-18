U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Strack, a Boatswain’s Mate, STA Manistee, talks on the phone to STA Manistee after receiving a radio transmission from the Motor Vessel Manitowoc regarding a marine casualty Aug 2, 2023, Lake Michigan. The crew worked with the freighter to identify impacted zone and investigate assistance required. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Date Posted: 12.26.2023 16:54 Photo ID: 8181299 VIRIN: 230803-G-G0109-1002 Resolution: 4023x3024 Size: 2.66 MB Location: MANISTEE, MI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230803-G-G0109-1002, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.