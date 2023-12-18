230803-G-G0109-1002

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Strack, a Boatswain’s Mate, STA Manistee, talks on the phone to STA Manistee after receiving a radio transmission from the Motor Vessel Manitowoc regarding a marine casualty Aug 2, 2023, Lake Michigan. The crew worked with the freighter to identify impacted zone and investigate assistance required. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)
