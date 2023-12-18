Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230803-G-G0109-1002

    230803-G-G0109-1002

    MANISTEE, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Strack, a Boatswain’s Mate, STA Manistee, talks on the phone to STA Manistee after receiving a radio transmission from the Motor Vessel Manitowoc regarding a marine casualty Aug 2, 2023, Lake Michigan. The crew worked with the freighter to identify impacted zone and investigate assistance required. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 16:54
    Photo ID: 8181299
    VIRIN: 230803-G-G0109-1002
    Resolution: 4023x3024
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: MANISTEE, MI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230803-G-G0109-1002, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Manitowoc
    Manistee
    EnvironmentalProtection
    coastguard
    GreatLakes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT