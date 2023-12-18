Sailors leave from NAVSTA Great Lakes for the Holidays...

With the assistance form Morale, Welfare and Recreation, United Service Organizations, area Chief Petty Officer's Mess, Staff from various commands and others more than 3,000 Students from Surface Combat Systems Training Command and Surface Warfare Engineering School Command departed Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL) in the early morning hours bound for local Airports during the annual Mass Exodus. Each year students attending various “A” and “C” School are permitted a two-week leave period to spend the holidays with family and friends. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Matt Mogle/Released)

