230803-G-G0109-1001

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Armstrong, a Maritime Enforcement Specialist, STA Manistee, stands on the back deck of the 45' RBM as they approach a freighter spilling diesel fuel Aug. 3, 2023, Lake Michigan. The crew worked with the freighter to identify impacted zone and investigate assistance required. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)

