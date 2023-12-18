Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day NYC [Image 2 of 3]

    Veterans Day NYC

    NYC, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Austin Knox 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    An attendee of the New York City Veterans Day Parade displays signs with words of appreciation, Nov. 11, 2023. The parade in its 104th year is the largest Veterans Day commemoration in the nation. Nearly 300 elements consisting of 20,000 marchers and 150+ vehicles proceeded up New York City's Fifth Avenue in Manhattan to celebrate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day NYC [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Austin Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JB MDL
    New York city Veterans Day Parade

