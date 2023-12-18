An attendee of the New York City Veterans Day Parade displays signs with words of appreciation, Nov. 11, 2023. The parade in its 104th year is the largest Veterans Day commemoration in the nation. Nearly 300 elements consisting of 20,000 marchers and 150+ vehicles proceeded up New York City's Fifth Avenue in Manhattan to celebrate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 12.26.2023 16:13 Photo ID: 8181277 VIRIN: 231111-F-YS647-2006 Resolution: 3201x1800 Size: 4.99 MB Location: NYC, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Veterans Day NYC [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Austin Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.