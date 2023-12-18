Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621 CRW participates in Exercise Rainier War [Image 2 of 6]

    621 CRW participates in Exercise Rainier War

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Billy Vician, a 721st Contingency Response Squadron civil engineer, prepares to perform dynamic cone penetrometer tests on the fight line to test the soil’s compaction and its weight barring capacity at Schoonover Landing Zone, Fort Hunter Liggett, California, Sept. 20, 2023. From Sept. 20-22, Airmen with the 721st and 821st CRS operated Schoonover LZ to support multiple C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 62nd Airlift Squadron stationed out of Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington during the total force training exercise. The 721st CRS utilized this mission to integrate observers with a Puerto Rican contingency response unit as well as an Air Mobility Command operations support squadron from Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

