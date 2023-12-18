Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CATT Training Preparing students for emergencies.

    CATT Training Preparing students for emergencies.

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Students participate in CCAT training at the Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine (USAFSAM) at the 711 Human Performance Wing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 15:24
    Photo ID: 8181239
    VIRIN: 231312-F-NQ323-1005
    Resolution: 0x0
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CATT Training Preparing students for emergencies., by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    USAFSAM
    CCAT
    711 Human Performance Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT