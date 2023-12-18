Oregon, Germany Exchange Officers

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PORTLAND AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OR, UNITED STATES

    12.26.2023

    Photo by Steven Conklin 

    142nd Wing

    Captain Philipp Lukas (right) of the German Reserve Air Force and Captain Dewayne Pittman (left) of the 142nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron pose in front of a 142nd Wing F-15C Eagle at the Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. The two officers participated in an exchange program sending Lukas to Oregon and Pittman to Germany. The Military Reserve Exchange Program (MREP) has been strengthening international relationships as a program for NATO servicemembers to build cultural understanding and regional expertise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mr. Steven Conklin)

    Oregon and Germany Partake in Officer Exchange Program

