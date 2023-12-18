Joseph Bauer, a child life specialist in the Pediatrics Department at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, is all smiles after gladdening the hearts of patients and their parents.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 13:58
|Photo ID:
|8181195
|VIRIN:
|231221-O-IJ998-6295
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|13.75 MB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter Reed Child Life Specialist Champions Pediatric Care Patients’ Special Needs, by James Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Walter Reed Child Life Specialist Champions Pediatric Care Patients’ Special Needs
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT