Santa Claus and Buddy the Elf stopped by the 148th Fighter Wing's Fire Department on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, prior to the annual Kid's Holiday Party. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 12:34
|Photo ID:
|8181146
|VIRIN:
|231215-Z-BQ052-1027
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Santa visits 148th Fighter Wing Fire Department [Image 10 of 10], by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
