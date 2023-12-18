Santa Claus stopped by the 148th Fighter Wing's Fire Department on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, prior to the annual Kid's Holiday Party. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 12:34
|Photo ID:
|8181139
|VIRIN:
|231215-Z-BQ052-1002
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Santa visits 148th Fighter Wing Fire Department [Image 10 of 10], by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
