DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles senior leaders brief Coast Guard representatives during a visit to the organization June 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, PA. Fielding current and future Coast Guard uniforms were among key topics discussed.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 10:40
|Photo ID:
|8181114
|VIRIN:
|230629-D-SJ123-1003
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|723.46 KB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard leaders visit Troop Support to discuss uniforms, challenges, opportunities, by Mikia Muhammad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
