231130-N-LK647-1113 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 30, 2023) An aircrewman assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, takes off in an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), Nov. 30, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.26.2023 10:44 Photo ID: 8181113 VIRIN: 231130-N-LK647-1113 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1011.31 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Daily Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.