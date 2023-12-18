Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army paratroopers participate in Operation Desert Redhawk 2 [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Army paratroopers participate in Operation Desert Redhawk 2

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Army Sgt. Dustin Lewis, a paratrooper assigned to the 165th Quartermaster Brigade Aerial Delivery Company-Airborne Det 1, finishes packing his parachute and equipment after completing a static line jump during Operation Desert Redhawk 2 at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 25, 2023. U.S. Army soldiers and Qatari Joint Special Forces conducted their first-ever combined aerial delivery training in Operation Desert Redhawk 2. The goal of the training was to establish recurring joint airborne, jumpmaster, pathfinder, and airdrop operations with QJSF, enhancing partner nation integration and interoperability for future training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 08:54
    Photo ID: 8181078
    VIRIN: 231225-F-WH061-1395
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army paratroopers participate in Operation Desert Redhawk 2 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Parachute
    Paratrooper
    Army
    Redhawk

