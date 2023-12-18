U.S. Army paratroopers participate in Operation Desert Redhawk 2

U.S. Army Spc. Faith Lingenfelter, a parachute rigger assigned to the 165th Quartermaster Brigade Aerial Delivery Company-Airborne Det 1, monitors winds during Operation Desert Redhawk 2 at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 25, 2023. U.S. Army soldiers and Qatari Joint Special Forces conducted their first-ever combined aerial delivery training in Operation Desert Redhawk 2. The goal of the training was to establish recurring joint airborne, jumpmaster, pathfinder, and airdrop operations with QJSF, enhancing partner nation integration and interoperability for future training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

