U.S. Army paratroopers participate in Operation Desert Redhawk 2

U.S. Army personnel assigned to the 165th Quartermaster Brigade Aerial Delivery Company-Airborne Det 1, monitor winds during Operation Desert Redhawk 2 at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 25, 2023. U.S. Army soldiers and QJSF conducted their first-ever combined aerial delivery training in Operation Desert Redhawk 2. ODR 2 was a coalition airborne and aerial delivery training exercise to increase proficiency and efficiency in joint airdrop, personnel static-line techniques, and partner nation integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

