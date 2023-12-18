Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army paratroopers participate in Operation Desert Redhawk 2 [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Army paratroopers participate in Operation Desert Redhawk 2

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Army personnel assigned to the 165th Quartermaster Brigade Aerial Delivery Company-Airborne Det 1, monitor winds during Operation Desert Redhawk 2 at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 25, 2023. U.S. Army soldiers and QJSF conducted their first-ever combined aerial delivery training in Operation Desert Redhawk 2. ODR 2 was a coalition airborne and aerial delivery training exercise to increase proficiency and efficiency in joint airdrop, personnel static-line techniques, and partner nation integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)

    Date Taken: 12.25.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 08:54
    Photo ID: 8181076
    VIRIN: 231225-F-WH061-1113
    Resolution: 5633x4024
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army paratroopers participate in Operation Desert Redhawk 2 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Parachute
    Paratrooper
    Army

