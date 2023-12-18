U.S. Army personnel assigned to the 165th Quartermaster Brigade Aerial Delivery Company-Airborne Det 1, monitor winds during Operation Desert Redhawk 2 at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 25, 2023. U.S. Army soldiers and QJSF conducted their first-ever combined aerial delivery training in Operation Desert Redhawk 2. ODR 2 was a coalition airborne and aerial delivery training exercise to increase proficiency and efficiency in joint airdrop, personnel static-line techniques, and partner nation integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 08:54
|Photo ID:
|8181076
|VIRIN:
|231225-F-WH061-1113
|Resolution:
|5633x4024
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army paratroopers participate in Operation Desert Redhawk 2 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
