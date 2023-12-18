Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 133 Conducting Operations in Tunisia [Image 22 of 26]

    NMCB 133 Conducting Operations in Tunisia

    BIZERTE, TUNISIA

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Waters 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    231113-N-PI330-2015 BIZERTE, Tunisia (Nov. 13, 2023) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), and Marines, assigned to the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force, lay concrete blocks for a youth center construction project in Bizerte, Tunisia, Nov. 13, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman Constructionman Alex Renken)

    Seabee
    NMCB
    NMCB 133

