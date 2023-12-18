NMCB 133 Conducting Operations in Tunisia

231106-N-PI330-2012 BIZERTE, Tunisia (Nov. 6, 2023) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), lay concrete blocks for a youth center construction project in Bizerte, Tunisia, Nov. 6, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman Constructionman Alex Renken)

