    U.S. and U.K. service members work together to bring supplies to the Middle East [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. and U.K. service members work together to bring supplies to the Middle East

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.20.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Stephanie Squires 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A Royal Air Force aviator refuels a RAF A400M Atlas Dec. 20, 2023 at an undisclosed location in southwest Asia. The United States, working alongside regional and Coalition nations, executes an integrated campaign to deter and, if necessary, defeat regional aggressors and global competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Stephanie Squires)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 00:56
    Photo ID: 8180805
    VIRIN: 231220-F-ZA023-1004
    Resolution: 4507x3005
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, U.S. and U.K. service members work together to bring supplies to the Middle East [Image 5 of 5], by 1st Lt. Stephanie Squires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Royal Air Force
    Air Power
    A400
    Enhanced Posture

