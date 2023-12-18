U.S. Coast Guard aids stranded vessel Rascal off Tanguisson Beach, Guam, on Christmas weekend

The crew of a U.S. Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Apra Harbor arrives safely to the harbor with the 28-foot recreational boat Rascal after conducting a tow near Tanguisson Beach, Guam, on Dec. 23, 2023. In a successful search and rescue operation executed by U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and Guam Fire Rescue, the recreational vessel Rascal, with six adults aboard, was safely towed to Hagåtña Boat Basin after the operator radioed in, reporting being disabled and adrift. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Naden)

