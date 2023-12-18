Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard aids stranded vessel Rascal off Tanguisson Beach, Guam, on Christmas weekend [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Coast Guard aids stranded vessel Rascal off Tanguisson Beach, Guam, on Christmas weekend

    GUAM

    12.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Will Naden 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The crew of a U.S. Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Apra Harbor arrives safely to the harbor with the 28-foot recreational boat Rascal after conducting a tow near Tanguisson Beach, Guam, on Dec. 23, 2023. In a successful search and rescue operation executed by U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and Guam Fire Rescue, the recreational vessel Rascal, with six adults aboard, was safely towed to Hagåtña Boat Basin after the operator radioed in, reporting being disabled and adrift. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Naden)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.25.2023 20:55
    Photo ID: 8180756
    VIRIN: 231223-G-G0020-3103
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard aids stranded vessel Rascal off Tanguisson Beach, Guam, on Christmas weekend [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Will Naden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    Guam
    Coast Guard
    boating safety
    45 RB-M

