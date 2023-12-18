CFAY Displays Kadomatsu

YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 22, 2023) - Capt. Les Sobol, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, poses for a photo between two Kadomatsu ornaments with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Master Chief Petty Officer Hajime Sakai, president of the Yokosuka District Cheif Petty Officers Association, and JMSDF Master Chief Petty Officer Atsushi Momotake. The two Kadomatsu bamboo ornaments, that are on the right and left side of the image, were given to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) as a gift to celebrate the new year. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

