U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Danie Paul and U.S. Army Master Sergeant Taniesha Jeter, senior food advisor with Signal Intelligence Systems Company and operational contracting support representative with 3rd Infantry Division Support Brigade respectively, assists in food preparations for the Christmas holiday meal in Forward Operating Site Boleslawiec, Poland December 25, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. photo by Staff Sgt. Moses Howard II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.25.2023 Date Posted: 12.25.2023 14:36 Photo ID: 8180724 VIRIN: 231225-Z-HH865-1001 Resolution: 5141x3218 Size: 1.83 MB Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Infantry Division prepares Christmas Day meals [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Moses Howard II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.