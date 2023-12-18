Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division prepares Christmas Day meals

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    12.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Moses Howard II 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Danie Paul and U.S. Army Master Sergeant Taniesha Jeter, senior food advisor with Signal Intelligence Systems Company and operational contracting support representative with 3rd Infantry Division Support Brigade respectively, assists in food preparations for the Christmas holiday meal in Forward Operating Site Boleslawiec, Poland December 25, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. photo by Staff Sgt. Moses Howard II)

