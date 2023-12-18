U.S. Army Master Sergeant Taniesha Jeter, operational contracting support representative with 3rd Infantry Division Support Brigade cooks fried chicken in food preparations for the Christmas holiday meal in Forward Operating Site Boleslawiec, Poland December 25, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. photo by Staff Sgt. Moses Howard II)
Date Taken:
12.25.2023
Date Posted:
12.25.2023
|Photo ID:
|8180723
|VIRIN:
|231225-Z-HH865-1029
|Resolution:
|3278x2338
|Size:
|956.45 KB
|Location:
BOLESLAWIEC, PL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Infantry Division prepares Christmas Day meals [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Moses Howard II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
