3rd Infantry Division prepares Christmas Day meals

U.S. Army Master Sergeant Taniesha Jeter, operational contracting support representative with 3rd Infantry Division Support Brigade cooks fried chicken in food preparations for the Christmas holiday meal in Forward Operating Site Boleslawiec, Poland December 25, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. photo by Staff Sgt. Moses Howard II)

Date Taken: 12.25.2023