U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Raul Aguilar, senior advisor for Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion cooks corn on the cob in preparation for the Christmas holiday meal in Forward Operating Site Boleslawiec, Poland December 25, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. photo by Staff Sgt. Moses Howard II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.25.2023 Date Posted: 12.25.2023 14:36 Photo ID: 8180722 VIRIN: 231225-Z-HH865-1049 Resolution: 4446x2812 Size: 1.76 MB Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Infantry Division prepares Christmas Day meals [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Moses Howard II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.