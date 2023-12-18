Sustainers deployed to Europe enjoy holiday meals

Santa makes an appearance to greet U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division’s Task Force Provider during a holiday meal at the dining facility in Forward Operating Site Karliki, Poland, Dec. 25, 2023. The 3rd DSB is currently deployed as part of a rotation of forces supporting multinational training and operations across more than 13 European countries. Their mission is to build interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and regional security partners and deter aggression on NATO’s eastern flank. Sustainment leaders stationed throughout Poland served meals to honor their deployed Soldiers whose voluntary service is a credit to all Americans and who share a common commitment to the defense of, and love for, the United States.

