    Sustainers deployed to Europe enjoy holiday meals [Image 5 of 17]

    Sustainers deployed to Europe enjoy holiday meals

    KARLIKI, POLAND

    12.25.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    A dining facility worker serves up prime rib to U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division’s Task Force Provider at the dining facility in Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, Dec. 25, 2023. The 3rd DSB is currently deployed as part of a rotation of forces supporting multinational training and operations across more than 13 European countries. Their mission is to build interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and regional security partners and deter aggression on NATO’s eastern flank. Sustainment leaders stationed throughout Poland served meals to honor their deployed Soldiers whose voluntary service is a credit to all Americans and who share a common commitment to the defense of, and love for, the United States.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2023
    Date Posted: 12.25.2023 07:59
    Photo ID: 8180696
    VIRIN: 231225-A-DP764-8404
    Resolution: 6160x4107
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: KARLIKI, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustainers deployed to Europe enjoy holiday meals [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

