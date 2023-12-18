Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard commandant visits units in Houston, Texas [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard commandant visits units in Houston, Texas

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki    

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Adm. Linda Fagan, commandant of the Coast Guard, addresses Sector Houston-Galveston personnel during an all-hands meeting at the sector, Nov. 9, 2023. Fagan discussed dynamic global security matters and recognized Coast Guard members for their outstanding service and accomplishments. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.24.2023 21:47
    Photo ID: 8180598
    VIRIN: 231109-G-IA165-2010
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 28.04 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard commandant visits units in Houston, Texas [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard commandant visits units in Houston, Texas
    Coast Guard commandant visits units in Houston, Texas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Uscg
    commandant
    admiral
    all hands
    houston
    Fagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT