Coast Guard commandant visits units in Houston, Texas

Adm. Linda Fagan, commandant of the Coast Guard, addresses Sector Houston-Galveston personnel during an all-hands meeting at the sector, Nov. 9, 2023. Fagan discussed dynamic global security matters and recognized Coast Guard members for their outstanding service and accomplishments. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

