It’s Raining SWOs

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Keegan Putman, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat camera apprentice, pauses while documenting a static line training jump, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 18, 2023. After the Thunder Challenge 2023 exercise hosted by the 18th Combat Weather Squadron, some competitors remained for a static line training jump. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas)

Date Posted: 12.24.2023