    It’s Raining SWOs [Image 8 of 15]

    It’s Raining SWOs

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Spencer Slocum, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat camera craftsman, documents U.S. Air Force staff weather officers prior to a static line jump at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 18, 2023. After the Thunder Challenge 2023 exercise hosted by the 18th Combat Weather Squadron, some competitors remained for a static line training jump. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
    1CTCS
    Combat Weather
    Thunder Challenge
    TC23

