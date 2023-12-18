A U.S. Air Force staff weather officer jumpmaster clips in a line during ground training prior to a static line jump, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 18, 2023. After the Thunder Challenge 2023 exercise hosted by the 18th Combat Weather Squadron, some competitors remained for a static line training jump. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2023 20:08
|Photo ID:
|8180580
|VIRIN:
|231018-F-SC242-1100
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.4 MB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, It’s Raining SWOs [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
