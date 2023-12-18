Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunder Challenge 2023 [Image 9 of 11]

    Thunder Challenge 2023

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force staff weather officers from global combat weather squadrons descend from a light medium tactical vehicle during Thunder Challenge 2023, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 17, 2023. The TC23 exercise is an annual event designed to evaluate the core competencies, proficiency and combat effectiveness of combat weather units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.24.2023 20:00
    Photo ID: 8180574
    VIRIN: 231017-F-SC242-1279
    Resolution: 1819x1023
    Size: 939.07 KB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder Challenge 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thunder Challenge 2023
    Thunder Challenge 2023
    Thunder Challenge 2023
    Thunder Challenge 2023
    Thunder Challenge 2023
    Thunder Challenge 2023
    Thunder Challenge 2023
    Thunder Challenge 2023
    Thunder Challenge 2023
    Thunder Challenge 2023
    Thunder Challenge 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Combat Weather
    Thunder Challenge
    TC23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT