U.S. Air Force staff weather officers from global combat weather squadrons descend from a light medium tactical vehicle during Thunder Challenge 2023, Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 17, 2023. The TC23 exercise is an annual event designed to evaluate the core competencies, proficiency and combat effectiveness of combat weather units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 12.24.2023 20:00 Photo ID: 8180574 VIRIN: 231017-F-SC242-1279 Resolution: 1819x1023 Size: 939.07 KB Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunder Challenge 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.