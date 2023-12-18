Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vessel Traffic Service Houston members coordinate Houston Ship Channel traffic

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki    

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Landon Hall, an operations specialist assigned to Vessel Traffic Service Houston, monitors Houston Ship Channel traffic from Sector Houston-Galveston in Houston, Texas, Oct. 24, 2023. VTS Houston watchstanders issue advisories, organize traffic, and provide navigational assistance for vessels transiting the Houston-Galveston area. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2023
    Date Posted: 12.24.2023 16:37
    Photo ID: 8180557
    VIRIN: 231024-G-IA165-1044
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 17.26 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    Uscg
    houston
    operations specialist
    watchstander
    vts
    vts houston

