    Lahaina wildfire debris cleanup soon moving into Phase 2 [Image 4 of 4]

    Lahaina wildfire debris cleanup soon moving into Phase 2

    KULA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Sara Goodeyon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    On the visit to Kula the group of local officials from Lahaina saw contractors applying final erosion control at a property in the process of being completed.

    USACE
    FEMA
    Honolulu District
    HawaiiWildfires23

