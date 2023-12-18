Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lahaina wildfire debris cleanup soon moving into Phase 2 [Image 3 of 4]

    Lahaina wildfire debris cleanup soon moving into Phase 2

    KULA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Sara Goodeyon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Kula resident Thomas Lui lost his home in the Aug. 8 Hawaii Wildfires. At his property site Lui describes to the Lahaina group his experience with the federal debris cleanup and the right-of-entry process.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.24.2023 16:01
    Photo ID: 8180548
    VIRIN: 231212-A-VS667-1417
    Resolution: 1400x992
    Size: 914.21 KB
    Location: KULA, HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lahaina wildfire debris cleanup soon moving into Phase 2 [Image 4 of 4], by Sara Goodeyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lahaina wildfire debris cleanup soon moving into Phase 2
    Lahaina wildfire debris cleanup soon moving into Phase 2
    Lahaina wildfire debris cleanup soon moving into Phase 2
    Lahaina wildfire debris cleanup soon moving into Phase 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lahaina wildfire debris cleanup soon moving into Phase 2

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    Honolulu District
    HawaiiWildfires23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT