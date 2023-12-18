Lahaina wildfire debris cleanup soon moving into Phase 2

One of the properties the group visited in Kulsa where debris removal is complete. Final erosion control has been applied at this site and a close out package that includes a final inspection checklist, pictures and a USACE closure letter were sent to the county returning the right-of-entry authority.

