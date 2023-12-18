A Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew from Station Houston conducts a patrol near the Kemah Boardwalk in Kemah, Texas, April 21, 2023. David Herrera with Univision 45 rode along with the crew to interview Coast Guard members about the dangers posed by illegal charters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 12.24.2023 15:46 Photo ID: 8180545 VIRIN: 230421-G-IA165-1006 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.76 MB Location: KEMAH, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard boat crew patrols near Kemah, Texas [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.