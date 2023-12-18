Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard boat crew patrols near Kemah, Texas [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard boat crew patrols near Kemah, Texas

    KEMAH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki    

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew from Station Houston conducts a patrol near the Kemah Boardwalk in Kemah, Texas, April 21, 2023. David Herrera with Univision 45 rode along with the crew to interview Coast Guard members about the dangers posed by illegal charters. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard boat crew patrols near Kemah, Texas [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

