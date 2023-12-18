The "Tridents" of HSM 70 Spot St. Nicholas

231224-N-LK647-1071 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 24, 2023) Naval Aircrewman (Tactical Helicopter) 2nd Class Nathan Clampitt, assigned to the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, maintains visual contact on Santa’s sleigh from the cabin of an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, as the aircraft escorts St. Nicholas across the Mediterranean Sea, Dec. 24, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

