Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The "Tridents" of HSM 70 Spot St. Nicholas

    The &quot;Tridents&quot; of HSM 70 Spot St. Nicholas

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    12.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malachi Lakey 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    231224-N-LK647-1071 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 24, 2023) Naval Aircrewman (Tactical Helicopter) 2nd Class Nathan Clampitt, assigned to the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, maintains visual contact on Santa’s sleigh from the cabin of an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, as the aircraft escorts St. Nicholas across the Mediterranean Sea, Dec. 24, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2023
    Date Posted: 12.24.2023 11:59
    Photo ID: 8180444
    VIRIN: 231224-N-LK647-1071
    Resolution: 6426x4284
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The "Tridents" of HSM 70 Spot St. Nicholas, by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT