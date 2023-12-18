Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    475th EABS Provides Medical Care To Remote Village [Image 10 of 11]

    475th EABS Provides Medical Care To Remote Village

    KENYA

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Buck 

    Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa - Combat Camera

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Tyler Gale, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Senior Medical Officer, checks a villager’s knee during a medical care visit in Lamu, Kenya, on Aug. 15, 2023. Team Manda Bay is conducting the medical care visits to provide medical services to remote villages in the area and engage with village leaders to provide aid. (U.S. Air Force photo Staff Sgt. Jake Buck)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.24.2023 09:08
