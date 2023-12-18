475th EABS Provides Medical Care To Remote Village

A medical officer from Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), Team Manda Bay provides medication to a villager during a medical care visit in Lamu, Kenya, on Aug. 15, 2023. Team Manda Bay is conducting the medical care visits to provide medical services to remote villages in the area and engage with village leaders to provide aid. (U.S. Air Force photo Staff Sgt. Jake Buck)
