475th EABS Provides Medical Care To Remote Village

Members of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), Team Manda Bay pose for a photo during a medical care visit to a remote village in Lamu, Kenya, on Aug. 15, 2023. Team Manda Bay is conducting the medical care visits to provide medical services to remote villages in the area and engage with village leaders to provide aid. (U.S. Air Force photo Staff Sgt. Jake Buck)

