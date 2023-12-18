Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Manda Bay Fire Conducts Controlled Burn [Image 6 of 8]

    Manda Bay Fire Conducts Controlled Burn

    KENYA

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Buck 

    Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa - Combat Camera

    A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron applies fuel to a controlled burn operation at Manda Bay, Kenya, Aug. 14, 2023. The 475th EABS firefighters conducted prescribed burns in order to fortify defensive perimeters . (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Buck)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.24.2023 08:46
    This work, Manda Bay Fire Conducts Controlled Burn [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jake Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4CTCS
    CJTF-HOA

