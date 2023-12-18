Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues six people from two disabled fishing vessels 70 miles east of Venice, La.

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jaiden Hartley 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew poses with six people rescued from disabled vessels approximately 70 miles east of Venice, Louisiana December 23, 2023. Due to the captain aboard the fishing vessel Seahorse not having enough medication to get through the night, degrading weather, and poor communications, all crew members aboard agreed to be removed from their vessels. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.23.2023 19:37
    Photo ID: 8180328
    VIRIN: 231223-G-UX292-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 5.56 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
    USCG
    RESCUE
    AIRSTATION

