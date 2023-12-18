Coast Guard rescues six people from two disabled fishing vessels 70 miles east of Venice, La.

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew poses with six people rescued from disabled vessels approximately 70 miles east of Venice, Louisiana December 23, 2023. Due to the captain aboard the fishing vessel Seahorse not having enough medication to get through the night, degrading weather, and poor communications, all crew members aboard agreed to be removed from their vessels. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station New Orleans)
