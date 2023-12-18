Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores featured at major music conference [Image 2 of 6]

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores featured at major music conference

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    231222-N-PG545-1012, Chicago, Ill. (December 22, 2023) Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes, from Dundalk, Md., performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores during a repertoire reading session at the Midwest Clinic International Band, Orchestra and Music Conference in Chicago. The Commodores participated in two events during the conference, which hosts more than 18,000 music educators, students and musicians from more than 40 countries. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.23.2023 15:34
    VIRIN: 231222-N-PQ545-1012
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US
    conference
    clinic
    navy band
    music

