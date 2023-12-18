U.S. Navy Band Commodores featured at major music conference

231221-N-PG545-1117, Chicago, Ill. (December 21, 2023) Trumpeter Sean Jones performs as a guest artist with the U.S Navy Band Commodores at the Midwest Clinic International Band, Orchestra and Music Conference in Chicago. The Commodores participated in two events during the conference, which hosts more than 18,000 music educators, students and musicians from more than 40 countries. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

